Marnitz Boshoff included in Connacht squad for Cardiff Blues

Springbok outhalf could make his provincial bow at Sportsground on Friday night

Marnitz Boshoff has been included in Connacht’s squad for Friday night’s clash with Cardiff Blues. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

Springboks outhalf Marnitz Boshoff has been named in Connacht’s match day squad for Friday night’s clash with Cardiff Blues.

Boshoff is yet to make his debut for the Pro 12 champions having arrived in Galway earlier this season.

Meanwhile Denis Buckley returns from injury to make his 100th Connacht appearance as they look to bounce back from a disappointing defeat away to the Dragons last time out.

Pat Lam has also been able to call on Tom McCartney and John Cooney on their return from injury, while Niyi Adeolokun returns to the starting XV after making his Ireland debut in the win over Canada.

Bundee Aki is also in the starting line-up, and he is partnered in midfield by Craig Ronaldson.

Ahead of Friday’s game, Lam said: “The break in games has been extremely beneficial as we have been able to get some players back from injury and work on improving our game.

“We really enjoy playing Cardiff as they are always a tough challenge. Our games always go right down to the wire. We will have to be on our game as their away form is very good this season.

“We know we have to improve on our last outing to get the points on offer so being back at the Sportsground after a long break is a major boost. The atmosphere will once again be electric as its all set to be a full house, which is fantastic on an international weekend.”

Connacht: Cian Kelleher, Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Craig Ronaldson, Stacey Ili, Jack Carty, John Cooney; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Conor Carey, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Eoin McKeon, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ronan Loughney, JP Cooney, Lewis Stevenson, Nepia Fox-Matamua, Caolin Blade, Marnitz Boshoff, Danie Poolman.

