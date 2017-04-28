Marnitz Boshoff and Darragh Leader start for Connacht

Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made 10 changes ahead of his team’s final Pro12 home game this season, against Scarlets on Saturday night.

Darragh Leader, who this week signed a new deal with his home province, will start on the right wing for his first game in 18 months having returned from long-term injury.

On the other wing, Cian Kelleher also returns following a long-term absence this season with injury.

Tom Farrell and Eoin Griffin make up a new centre partnership while Marnitz Boshoff is handed the reins at outhalf, with Caolin Blade starting in the number nine shirt.

Up front, Ireland international Finlay Bealham shifts to loosehead prop to allow Dominic Robertson-McCoy pack down at tighthead. James Cannon forms a second-row partnership with Andrew Browne who captains the side on the night.

Sean O’Brien and Eoghan Masterson are promoted to the starting back row where they join Jake Heenan.

Commenting on the upcoming game, Pat Lam says his team are looking to end their season a high:

“With Champions Cup being our main focus, the next two games present a great opportunity to prepare for the qualification playoffs in May. It allows us to give guys coming back from long-term injuries a chance to perform against a quality Scarlets side.

“Tomorrow night is our last Pro12 game at home and as always, we will be looking to put in a huge effort for us and our supporters who have been fantastic all season.”

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Darragh Leader, Tom Farrell, Eoin Griffin, Cian Kelleher; Marnitz Boshoff, Caolin Blade; Finlay Bealham, Dave Heffernan, Dominic Robertson-McCoy; James Cannon, Andrew Browne (captain); Sean O’Brien, Jake Heenan, Eoghan Masterson

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Denis Buckley, JP Cooney, Quinn Roux, John Muldoon, John Cooney, Craig Ronaldson, Danie Poolman

Referee: Mike Adamson

Connacht v Scarlets, Saturday April 29th, (kick-off 7.35pm, the Sportsground/Live on TG4).