Luke Marshall and Craig Gilroy return to Ulster squad

Charles Piutau starts at fullback as Les Kiss names strong side for Zebre clash

Luke Marshall returns to the Ulster XV for Friday night’s clash wtih Zebre. Photograph: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Luke Marshall and Craig Gilroy return to provincial duty as Ulster take on Zebre at Ravenhill on Friday night.

Les Kiss has been able to name a strong side for the visit of the Italians, with Louis Ludik returning from injury to partner Marshall in midfield, while Chris Henry makes his first appearance of the season.

Jacob Stockdale is included in a powerful and experienced back three, with Tommy Bowe on the opposite wing and Charles Piutau at fullback.

Ruan Pienaar resumes at scrumhalf with Brett Herron outside him in the number 10 jersey.

Ulster: C Piutau, T Bowe, L Ludik, L Marshall, J Stockdale, B Herron, R Pienaar; K McCall, R Herring (capt), W Herbst, P Browne, F van der Merwe, C Ross, C Henry, S Reidy. Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, A Warwick, D Tuohy, R Diack, P Marshall, C Gilroy, R Lyttle.

