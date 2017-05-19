Lions boost: Alun Wyn Jones in Ospreys team

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones will make his comeback from injury when the Ospreys face Pro12 play-off opponents Munster on Saturday.

The Ospreys skipper has not played since suffering a shoulder injury while on Wales duty against Six Nations opponents France nine weeks ago.

And his return is a boost for the British and Irish Lions ahead of this summer’s New Zealand tour.

Lock Jones, who has won 110 Wales caps and played in six Lions Tests on the 2009 and 2013 tours, will be a key member of head coach Warren Gatland’s Lions squad.

Jones will lead the Ospreys in Limerick, with Munster’s Ireland and Lions scrumhalf Conor Murray also starting as he continues his return from injury.

The Lions leave for New Zealand in 10 days’ time, with their opening game being against a Provincial Barbarians XV in Whangarei on June 3rd.

OSPREYS: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Kieron Fonotia, Ashley Beck, Tom Habberfield; Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb; Nicky Smith, Scott Baldwin, Rhodri Jones; Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones (capt); Sam Underhill, Justin Tipuric, James King.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Paul James, Dan Suter, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Brendon Leornard, Sam Davies, Josh Matavesi.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Donnacha Ryan, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (capt), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Jean Deysel, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Jaco Taute.