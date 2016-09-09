Les Kiss rings the changes for Ulster’s trip to Treviso

Les Kiss has made six changes to his starting line-up for the Pro12 clash with Benetton Treviso on Saturday evening (kick off: 5.05pm).

Rob Lyttle has been rewarded for an eye-catching substitute appearance in last week’s win over Dragons, when the 19-year-old grabbed a brace of tries, with a starting place on the right wing. Summer signing Kieran Treadwell will make his first competitive start for the Province when he will partner Franco van der Merwe in the second row.

Rob Herring will again captain the side from hooker and he will be joined in the front row by the recalled Kyle McCall and Rodney Ah You, the latter having completed the return to play guidelines following a delayed onset concussion in the final pre-season outing against Northampton.

The back row trio of Clive Ross, Sean Reidy and Roger Wilson, which performed so effectively last week, have all been retained, while Man of the Match last weekend, Ruan Pienaar, will once again line out alongside Brett Herron at half back.

Stuart Olding, making his 50th appearance for the club, will shift from outside to inside centre and will be joined in midfield by fellow Irish international Luke Marshall, while Lyttle is included in the back three with fellow try-scorer from last week, Jacob Stockdale, and the returning Louis Ludik.

On the bench, John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Ross Kane, Pete Browne and Robbie Diack will cover the forward positions, while Stuart McCloskey, Darren Cave and Angus Lloyd, who is also in line for a competitive debut, are included as backline options.

ULSTER: L Ludik, R Lyttle, L Marshall, S Olding, J Stockdale, B Herron, R Pienaar; K McCall, R Herring (c), R Ah You, K Treadwell, F van der Merwe, C Ross, S Reidy, R Wilson. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Kane, P Browne, R Diack, A Lloyd, S McCloskey, D Cave.