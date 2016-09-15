Les Kiss names strong XV as Ulster look to stay unbeaten

Paddy Jackson and Charles Pitau return to a strong backline for Scarlets clash

Charles Pitau returns to the Ulster XV for Friday’s clash with the Scarlets. Photograph: Inpho

Ulster are the last unbeaten province and Les Kiss has named a strong starting XV for Friday night’s fixture against the Scarlets as his side look to make it three from three.

Ulster have had two relatively easy opening fixtures, running out comfortable winners over the Newport Gwent Dragons and then Treviso to sit third in the Pro 12 table.

Friday night’s visitors the Scarlets have lost both of their opening games but will provide Ulster’s sternest test so far - and Kiss has made eight changes to the starting line-up who won in Italy last weekend.

Among those returning to the fold is star man Charles Pitau, who starts the game from fullback.

There is also the welcome return of Paddy Jackson at outhalf, to resume his halfback partnership with Ruan Pienaar, while Craig Gilroy and Stuart McCloskey also return to the backline.

In the forwards Rob Herring is set to make his 100th appearance for the province, while Iain Henderson has a place on the bench.

Ulster: C Piutau; C Gilroy, S Olding, S McCloskey, L Ludik; P Jackson, R Pienaar; C Black, R Herring, R Ah You, P Browne, A O’Connor, C Ross, S Reidy, R Diack. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Kane, F van der Merwe, I Henderson, A Lloyd, L Marshall, R Lyttle.

