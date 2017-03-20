Leinster to be without Ireland internationals for Cardiff clash

Both Irish fullback Rob Kearney and number eight Jamie Heaslip will be assessed for their injuries later this week ahead of Leinster’s Pro 12 match against Cardiff at the RDS on Saturday.

Neither player will line out at the weekend with Kearney set to see a specialist on Tuesday for a knee injury and Heaslip hoping the lower back injury that kept him out of Ireland’s final match against England on Saturday will clear up.

Outhalf Johnny Sexton is not on the Leinster team injury list and is fit but management say that a significant rump of those players who were with the Irish squad for the Six Nations Championship will be rested for the Cardiff match.

Leinster are looking towards fielding their strongest side against Wasps in April for their Champions League quarter-final match.

Irish flanker Josh van der Flier lightly trained last week having recovered from his AC shoulder injury and is another player on the assessment list.

But there was better new for Isa Nacewa and Sean Cronin.

Although utility back Nacewa trained last week and will be watched over the coming days after recovering from a knee injury, Leinster are hopeful of having him play on Saturday. Cronin is mending after an AC shoulder injury and he is also hopeful of some competitive time at the weekend.

Both Rory O’Loughlin and Tom Daly are expected to be available to play. Another AC shoulder injury has cleared up for O’Loughlin while Daly, who struggled with a knee injury, came through the game against Scarlets with no further issues.

Flanker Dominic Ryan and winger Dave Kearney are recovering from knee and toe injuries respectively and have stepped up their recovery process. There is no verdict on whether they will be fit enough to make a comeback on Saturday.

All 16 players involved with playing with Ireland will be assessed on a case by case basis with pitch time and general health the two main factors Leinster are taking into consideration.