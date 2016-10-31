Leinster’s Rory O’Loughlin doubtful for Zebre clash

Leinster’s young centre Rory O’Loughlin is doubtful for the Pro12 clash with Zebre at the weekend after picking up an AC shoulder joint strain when making a brilliant cover tackle in the 63rd minute of the victory over Connacht at the RDS last Saturday.

The fitness of 22-year-old, who has enjoyed an excellent start to the season, will be assessed definitely later in the week. Ireland international flanker Rhys Ruddock is back in full training after sustaining a slight calf tear in the Champions Cup win against Castres.

He missed the Montpellier and Connacht matches but could return to the team in time for the trip to Italy. Ed Byrne, the twin brother of hooker Bryan, could be set for some game time after two years on the sideline with knee injuries. He trained fully last week and may get a call for the Zebre match.

Dave Kearney’s ankle has been slow to recover and the medical team have ruled him out of the game at the weekend while outhalf Cathal Marsh will be out of action for eight weeks after undergoing surgery on a torn tendon in his hand.