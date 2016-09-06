Leinster’s Jack Conan out for two months after ankle surgery

Number eight set for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after nightmare 2015/16 season

Leinster’s Jack Conan is facing two months out following ankle surgery. Photograph: Inpho

Leinster’s Jack Conan will be out for two-months after undergoing ankle surgery.

Number eight Conan was injured during Leinster’s 26-24 pre-season win over Gloucester at Tallaght.

And now he is facing another lengthy spell on the sidelines following an injury-ravaged 2015/16 campaign, which saw the 24-year-old fit to make just eight appearances for the province.

Conan completed 80 minutes four times for Leinster last season, after a broken foot in November led to a 10-week lay-off - before an ankle injury in February saw him miss another three months.

Conan’s absence will see him miss a number of key fixtures, including Leinaster’s Champions Cup games against Castres on October 15th and away to Montpellier on October 23rd.

He will also miss the Interprovincial clashes with Munster on October 8th and against Connacht on October 29th.

Meanwhile Leinster have confirmed both Dave Kearnety and Isa Nacewa have returned to full contact training.

