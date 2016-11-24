Leinster’s Ireland fledglings return for Scarlets clash

Dan Leavy, James Tracy and Luke McGrath back in squad after making Ireland debuts

Dan Leavy, James Tracy and Luke McGrath all return to the Leinster squad. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

Dan Leavy, James Tracy and Luke McGrath all return to the Leinster squad. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

 

Fresh from dipping their toe into international waters for the first time Leinster trio Dan Leavy, James Tracy and Luke McGrath all return to provincial duty on Friday night.

All three made their international debuts in Ireland’s 52-21 win over Canada at the Aviva Stadium, and are back in blue for the Pro 12 visit of the Scarlets.

Both Tracy and McGrath start on the replacements bench, but backrow Leavy starts at flanker alongside Dominic Ryan and Jack Conan.

Leo Cullen has been able to select an experienced pack for the clash with the side from West Wales, with Richardt Strauss, Mike McCarthy and Ryan all starting at the RDS.

All Blacks prospect Jamison Gibson-Park starts at scrumhalf while Isa Nacewa captains the league leaders from fullback.

Leinster: Isa Nacewa, Adam Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin, Noel Reid, Barry Daly, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Peter Dooley, Richardt Strauss, Michael Bent, Mike McCarthy, Ian Nagle, Dominic Ryan, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Andrew Porter, Oisín Heffernan, Ross Molony, Peadar Timmins, Luke McGrath, Tom Daly, Zane Kirchner.

