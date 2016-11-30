Leinster’s Barry Daly handed one-match ban

Leinster’s Barry Daly has received a one-match suspension for his dangerous tackle during the province’s defeat at the Scarlets last weekend.

Daly was shown a red card for tackling the Scarlets fullback Aled Thomas in mid-air at the start of the second half on Friday night.

A disciplinary panel heard evidence from the Leinster winger via video conference today in which the player “accepted that he had committed an act of foul play which warranted a red card.”

“The disciplinary panel agreed upon a low-end entry point of two weeks’ suspension which was reduced to one week due to mitigating circumstances.”

Daly will miss Leinster’s Pro12 meeting with the Dragons on Saturday evening but will be available for selection when Leo Cullen’s side resume their Champions Cup campaign at Northampton on Friday, December 9th.