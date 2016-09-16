Leinster ready to make some points in Edinburgh

As expected, Rob Kearney’s scan showed up a knee injury that will keep him out for at least a couple of weeks, with try-scoring Zane Kirchner going to fullback as Leinster seek to climb the table.

Scrum coach John Fogarty spoke this week about the team being bashed about last year when they made the trip to Edinburgh, and to that end some seasoned international players have returned to the pack, including Jamie Heaslip and Devin Toner.

Jack McGrath and Seán Cronin also come into the frontrow alongside Mike Ross to form a very experienced unit. The three have 146 Ireland caps between them.

Joey Carbery gets another opportunity to build on a strong beginning to his season at outhalf, and Gary Ringrose might thank him for taking the attention away, at least for now. Carbery this week gets a chance to play with 24-year-old Kiwi Jamison Gibson-Park, who makes his first start for the side at scrumhalf.

Isa Nacewa steps up for his first appearance of the campaign. He will captain the side and from his perspective hopefully guide Leinster to their second win of the season.

Edinburgh are seventh in the table, one place below Leinster, and come into the match having beaten Scarlets 20-9 last week in Scotland.

It is a strong Leinster side and Edinburgh coach Alan Solomons knows it. Yet Leinster are already under pressure for points, and if they cut out the lapses that hurt them last week points are what you would expect them to get.

Verdict: Leinster win