Leinster planning without Heaslip and Kearney

Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney are unlikely to feature in Leinster’s chase for a Pro12 title, according to their coach Leo Cullen, having both recently undergone surgeries.

Heaslip and Kearney both missed out on selection of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand after the 33-year-old number eight required hamstring surgery while the veteran fullback went under the knife twice (bicep and knee).

“It will be very, very tight,” said Cullen when asked if he expects them back playing this season.

Dominic Ryan suffered a bicep injury just seven minutes into Friday’s 31-30 victory over Glasgow.

“He’s done something to his bicep. I really felt for Dippy. He’s gone seven or eights minutes into the game, he’s scored a try under the posts and had to go off very shortly after that. We’ll get him assessed but he’s done a bit of damage to his bicep.”

Jack Conan was a late withdrawal due to “lower calf, top of the achilelles” and it remains unclear if Sean O’Brien will recover from a hamstring issue to face Ulster next weekend.