Leinster planning without Heaslip and Kearney

Injured duo unlikely to feature again for Leinster this season

Gavin Cummiskey

“It will be very, very tight,” said Cullen when asked if he expects them back playing this season.

“It will be very, very tight,” said Cullen when asked if he expects them back playing this season.

 

Jamie Heaslip and Rob Kearney are unlikely to feature in Leinster’s chase for a Pro12 title, according to their coach Leo Cullen, having both recently undergone surgeries.

Heaslip and Kearney both missed out on selection of the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand after the 33-year-old number eight required hamstring surgery while the veteran fullback went under the knife twice (bicep and knee).

“It will be very, very tight,” said Cullen when asked if he expects them back playing this season.

Dominic Ryan suffered a bicep injury just seven minutes into Friday’s 31-30 victory over Glasgow.

“He’s done something to his bicep. I really felt for Dippy. He’s gone seven or eights minutes into the game, he’s scored a try under the posts and had to go off very shortly after that. We’ll get him assessed but he’s done a bit of damage to his bicep.”

Jack Conan was a late withdrawal due to “lower calf, top of the achilelles” and it remains unclear if Sean O’Brien will recover from a hamstring issue to face Ulster next weekend.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.