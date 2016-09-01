Leinster name their team for Pro12 opener against Treviso

Leinster have gone for a mix of youth and experience for the visit of Benetton Treviso in Friday night’s Pro12 opener at the RDS.

Joey Carbery will make his first start at number 10 having made his debut last season off the bench away to the Glasgow Warriors in March. Luke McGrath will captain the side for the second time in his career from scrumhalf. It will be the first time for the St. Michael’s man to lead the team out at the RDS.

Elsewhere in the backline Rob Kearney starts at full back and is joined in the back three by 31 times capped Springbok Zane Kirchner and Fergus McFadden on the left wing.

Noel Reid and Garry Ringrose will get an opportunity to impress from 12 and 13 having last started together in the centre last November against the Scarlets in a 19-15 win.

In the pack there is a competitive return for Cian Healy after nearly five months out with knee and neck injuries. Bryan Byrne makes his first Pro12 start since last October while Michael Bent starts on the opposite side of the scrum at tight head.

Ross Molony and Mike McCarthy pair up in the second row while in the back row Dominic Ryan, Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy start after impressing in the three friendlies to date.

Should Cullen require them off the bench there could be Leinster debuts for former Hurricane Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf and for Academy pair Andrew Porter and Rory O’Loughlin.

LEINSTER:

Rob Kearney; Zane Kirchner, Garry Ringrose, Noel Reid, Fergus McFadden; Joey Carbery, Luke McGrath (captain); Cian Healy, Bryan Byrne, Michael Bent; Ross Molony, Mike McCarthy; Dominic Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Dan Leavy

Replacements: James Tracy, Andrew Porter, Mike Ross, Hayden Triggs, Jordi Murphy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Cathal Marsh, Rory O’Loughlin