Leinster confirm three pre-season fixtures

Leo Cullen’s side will play Perpignan, Gloucester and Bath this summer

John O'Sullivan

Brian O’Driscoll in action against Perpignan in 2003. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Brian O’Driscoll in action against Perpignan in 2003. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Leinster have confirmed three pre-season fixtures beginning with a trip to take on French ProD2 side, Perpignan at the Stade Aimé Giral on Friday, August 11th. The clubs once met in a Heineken Cup semi-final at Lansdowne Road (2003) when the French side upset their hosts, 21-14.

Leo Cullen’s squad will then return to Dublin where they will face Gloucester at Templeville Road the following Friday before completing their programme against Bath at Donnybrook. The Irish province played both English clubs in pre-season fixtures last year.

Tickets for the friendly matches against Gloucester and Bath are available from €10 for adults and €5 for children and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie.

Pre-season fixtures:

Friday, August 11th: USA Perpignan v Leinster, Aimé Giral Stadium (9.0pm, Irish time)

Thursday, August 17th: Ulster v Wasps, Kingspan stadium (7.30)

Friday, August 18th: Leinster v Gloucester, Templeville Road (7.30).

Wednesday, August 23rd: Wasps v Connacht, Ricoh Arena (7.35)

Friday, August 25th: Leinster v Bath, Donnybrook (7.30)

Saturday, August 25th: Connacht v Bristol, Sportsground (3.0).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.