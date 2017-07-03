Leinster confirm three pre-season fixtures

Leinster have confirmed three pre-season fixtures beginning with a trip to take on French ProD2 side, Perpignan at the Stade Aimé Giral on Friday, August 11th. The clubs once met in a Heineken Cup semi-final at Lansdowne Road (2003) when the French side upset their hosts, 21-14.

Leo Cullen’s squad will then return to Dublin where they will face Gloucester at Templeville Road the following Friday before completing their programme against Bath at Donnybrook. The Irish province played both English clubs in pre-season fixtures last year.

Tickets for the friendly matches against Gloucester and Bath are available from €10 for adults and €5 for children and are on sale now from Ticketmaster.ie.

Pre-season fixtures:

Friday, August 11th: USA Perpignan v Leinster, Aimé Giral Stadium (9.0pm, Irish time)

Friday, August 18th: Leinster v Gloucester, Templeville Road (7.30).

Friday, August 25th: Leinster v Bath, Donnybrook (7.30)

