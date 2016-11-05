Leinster back on top as Adam Byrne sparkles at Zebre

Zebre 10 Leinster 33

Adam Byrne’s hat-trick helped fire Leinster back to the top of the Guinness PRO12 table with a 33-10 win at Zebre.

Byrne crossed twice after half-time to complete his treble and secure Leinster’s seventh win in eight games this season.

Debutant Tom Daly and Jack Conan completed a five-try rout to secure a bonus point.

Zebre had led for the majority of the first half and Dries van Schalkwyk scored their only try of the game after eight minutes while Mike McCarthy was sat in the sin bin.

Carlo Canna converted and while Daly’s converted score levelled matters, Canna kicked over a penalty on the half-hour mark to edge the hosts back ahead.

Byrne’s first try would send Leinster ahead for the first time moments later, profiting after a strong Barry Daly run, and paved the way for a dominant second period.

Byrne crashed over for his second on 48 minutes before Conan got his name on the scoresheet.

Isa Nacewa converted both and completed the scoring after Byrne touched down for his hat-trick on 64 minutes.