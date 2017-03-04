Late rally gets Munster over the line in Cardiff

Munster 23 Cardiff Blues 13

Munster produced a late show to secure a 23-13 Guinness Pro12 victory away to Cardiff Blues.

With little between the teams, Rassie Erasmus’ side struck in the final four minutes as Rory Scannell’s nerveless drop goal and a try from replacement Conor Oliver sealed the win.

Munster had been held to a 13-13 scoreline going into the final quarter, after Francis Saili had responded to a try from Blues wing Aled Summerhill. Scannell and Steven Shingler had booted the rest of the points, but it was the visitors who came out on top.

Scannell’s three-pointer put them ahead, before Oliver raced away from a ruck to send Munster’s travelling fans wild.

Munster went into half time 6-3 down after two penalties from Blues centre Shingler had given the home side a narrow interval lead.

Shingler’s two efforts came either side of a visiting kick from Scannell from wide on the right touchline. Scannell had taken over kicking duties from Ian Keatley and moved into out-half after the latter hobbled off injured in the 21st minute, a replacement which failed to impact on Munster’s ability to retain possession.

The Blues had created a handful of half chances, scrumhalf Lloyd Williams going close with their best chance, but the Welsh international was stopped on his way to the line by opposite number Duncan Williams.

Scannell missed two opportunities to improve Munster’s score either side of the break, before both teams crossed for tries in quick succession. Willis Halaholo’s yellow card for a high tackle on Andrew Conway gave Munster a numerical advantage, but it was their opponents who scored first as Summerhill sprinted over from more than 50 metres.

Saili, who had replaced Keatley, then weaved his way through for Munster’s first try.

Shingler and Scannell converted both scores before the latter then added a penalty to tie the game at 13-13. At that stage a draw looked the most likely result, but Munster weren’t to be denied.

Scannell’s effortless left-footed strike gave Munster a 16-13 lead before he converted Oliver’s try for another gritty away success.

Scorers – Cardiff Blues: Try: Aled Summerhill; Con: Steve Shingler; Pens: Steve Shingler 2. Munster: Tries: Francis Saili, Conor Oliver; Cons: Rory Scannell 2; Pens: Rory Scannell 2; DG: Rory Scannell.

CARDIFF BLUES: Matthew Morgan; Aled Summerhill, Willis Halaholo (Garyn Smith 56), Steven Shingler, Tom James; Gareth Anscombe, Lloyd Williams (captain); Corey Domachowski (Marc Thomas 76), Matthew Rees (Kirby Myhill 67), Anton Peikrishvili (Tau Filise 71), George Earle, Jarrad Hoeata, Macauley Cook, Josh Navidi, Nick Williams (Sion Bennett 71).

MUNSTER: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Ian Keatley (Francis Saili 20), Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall (Kevin O’Byrne 67), Stephen Archer, Darren O’Shea (Conor Oliver 46), Billy Holland (captain), Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Robin Copeland (Fineen Wycherley 67).

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).