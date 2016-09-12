Knee injury rules Rob Kearney out of Edinburgh clash

Ireland fullback limped off in the second half of Leinster’s Pro 12 defeat away to Glasgow

Johnny Watterson

Rob Kearney (L) is out of Leinster’s clash with Edinburgh after picking up a knee injury in the province’s defeat to Glasgow. Photograph: Inpho

Rob Kearney (L) is out of Leinster’s clash with Edinburgh after picking up a knee injury in the province’s defeat to Glasgow. Photograph: Inpho

 

Rob Kearney may be out of the Leinster team for a number of weeks after picking up a knee injury against Glasgow last weekend. The Leinster and Ireland fullback was withdrawn from the match at Scotstoun Stadium after 59 minutes and was being assessed on Monday morning at the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry.

He is unavailable this weekend.

Second Captains

Isa Nacewa trained fully last weekend and will be assessed as the week goes on as Leinster face into their third Pro 12 match of the season against Edinburgh.

Fergus McFadden, who traveled to Glasgow but was withdrawn from the match day squad as a precaution after picking up a minor quad injury on Friday during the captain’s run will, like Nacewa, be assessed as the week progresses.

It is expected that a number of international players who have not yet featured will be available for selection.

Jack Conan, Ian Nagle, Rhys Ruddock, Sean O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Ed Byrne, Johnny Sexton, Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick and Richardt Strauss are all unavailable for selection.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.