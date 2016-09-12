Knee injury rules Rob Kearney out of Edinburgh clash

Rob Kearney may be out of the Leinster team for a number of weeks after picking up a knee injury against Glasgow last weekend. The Leinster and Ireland fullback was withdrawn from the match at Scotstoun Stadium after 59 minutes and was being assessed on Monday morning at the Sports Surgery Clinic in Santry.

He is unavailable this weekend.

Isa Nacewa trained fully last weekend and will be assessed as the week goes on as Leinster face into their third Pro 12 match of the season against Edinburgh.

Fergus McFadden, who traveled to Glasgow but was withdrawn from the match day squad as a precaution after picking up a minor quad injury on Friday during the captain’s run will, like Nacewa, be assessed as the week progresses.

It is expected that a number of international players who have not yet featured will be available for selection.

Jack Conan, Ian Nagle, Rhys Ruddock, Sean O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw, Ed Byrne, Johnny Sexton, Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick and Richardt Strauss are all unavailable for selection.