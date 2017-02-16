Josh van der Flier starts for Leinster against Edinburgh

Leinster v Edinburgh, February 17th, 7.35, RDS Arena (TG4)

With Ireland not playing again until Saturday week, Josh van der Flier returns to the Leinster line-up for Friday night’s Pro 12 clash with Edinburgh.

In total Leo Cullen has made eight changes from the starting XV which beat Treviso last weekend as his side look to put pressure on league leaders Munster.

And with Munster travelling to play second place Ospreys on Saturday evening, Leinster have the opportunity to make a big statement in the title race before the top two play.

In the backline Dave Kearney starts having made a try-scoring return from injury in Italy, while Joey Carbery and captain Luke McGrath form an exciting halfback pairing.

James Tracy featured for Ireland in their big Six Nations win over Italy and he returns to the Leinster frontrow alongside Peter Dooley and Mike Ross, who managed 30 minutes against Treviso on his return from injury.

Ross Molony and Mike McCarthy start in the engine room with van der Flier joined by Dominic Ryan and Jack Conan in the backrow.

Leinster: Zane Kirchner, Dave Kearney, Rory O’Loughlin, Noel Reid, Barry Daly, Joey Carbery, Luke McGrath, Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Mike Ross, Ross Molony, Mike McCarthy, Dominic Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Andrew Porter, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Adam Byrne.