Joey Carbery starts at outhalf for Leinster against Ospreys

Ospreys v Leinster, Saturday April 8th, Liberty Stadium, 3.0pm ko

Fresh from his man of the match performance in Leinster’s Champions Cup win over Wasps, Joey Carbery takes the number 10 jersey for Saturday’s Pro 12 trip to play the Ospreys.

Leo Cullen has made a number of changes from the side who ended up comfortable winners against the English Presmiership leaders, with Johnny Sexton among those rested.

One of those changes is enforced, with the injured Adam Byrne replaced in the back three by Fergus McFadden, with Isa Nacewa starting at fullback and Rory O’Loughlin on the right wing.

Robbie Henshaw retains his place at inside centre and he is joined by Zane Kirchner in midfield - while Jamison Gibson-Park joins Carbery at halfback.

Up front and the Leinster pack looks formidable, with Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong representing a powerful frontrow.

Devin Toner and Mick Kearney start in the engine room, with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan in the backrow.

Leinster: Isa Nacewa, Rory O’Loughlin, Zane Kirchner, Robbie Henshaw, Fergus McFadden, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Mick Kearney, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Mike Ross, Ian Nagle, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney.