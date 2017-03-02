Jared Payne starts for Ulster against Treviso

Ulster v Treviso, Friday March 3rd, Ravenhill, 7.35 ko

Jared Payne has been named in Ulster’s starting XV for Friday night’s Pro 12 clash with Treviso at Ravenhill.

Payne has also been selected in Joe Schmidt’s 36-man squad for Ireland’s final two Six Nations fixtures against Wales and England.

And the visit of the Italians will give him a further chance to prove his fitness to Schmidt as he continues his rehabilitation from an injury sustained in last November’s Test win over Australia.

Kiss has been able to name a strong side, with Andrew Trimble and Craig Gilroy - hat-trick hero in Ireland’s Six Nations thrashing of Italy - also named in the starting line-up.

They start in a formidable back-three with Charles Piutau, while Payne and Stuart Olding start in midfield.

One player who hasn’t been released for provincial duty is Paddy Jackson, meaning Pete Nelson resumes his halfback partnership with Ruan Pienaar.

In the forwards Springbok backrow Marcell Coetzee also starts having recovered from the illness which kept him out of last weekend’s 40-17 win over Zebre.

Ulster: C Gilroy, A Trimble, J Payne, S Olding, C Piutau, P Nelson, R Pienaar; C Black, R Herring (captain), W Herbst, K Treadwell, F van der Merwe, R Wilson, S Reidy, M Coetzee. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Lutton, P Browne, C Ross, P Marshall, L Marshall, J Stockdale.

Treviso: Luca Sperandio, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Iannone, Michael Tagicakibau, Andrea Buondonno, Ian McKinley, Tito Tebaldi, Robert Barbieri, Francesco Minto, Marco Lazzaroni, Dean Budd (C), Teofilo Paulo, Tiziano Pasquali, Luca Bigi, Federico Zani. Replacements: Roberto Santamaria, Romulo Acosta, Matteo Zanusso, Filippo Gerosa, Guglielmo Zanini, Giorgio Bronzini, Alberto Sgarbi, Andrea Pratichetti