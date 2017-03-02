Jared Payne starts for Ulster against Treviso

Andrew Trimble and Craig Gilroy also released by Ireland to feature in Pro 12 clash

Jared Payne starts for Ulster against Treviso on Friday night. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/Inpho

Jared Payne starts for Ulster against Treviso on Friday night. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/Inpho

 

Ulster v Treviso, Friday March 3rd, Ravenhill, 7.35 ko

Jared Payne has been named in Ulster’s starting XV for Friday night’s Pro 12 clash with Treviso at Ravenhill.

Payne has also been selected in Joe Schmidt’s 36-man squad for Ireland’s final two Six Nations fixtures against Wales and England.

And the visit of the Italians will give him a further chance to prove his fitness to Schmidt as he continues his rehabilitation from an injury sustained in last November’s Test win over Australia.

Kiss has been able to name a strong side, with Andrew Trimble and Craig Gilroy - hat-trick hero in Ireland’s Six Nations thrashing of Italy - also named in the starting line-up.

They start in a formidable back-three with Charles Piutau, while Payne and Stuart Olding start in midfield.

One player who hasn’t been released for provincial duty is Paddy Jackson, meaning Pete Nelson resumes his halfback partnership with Ruan Pienaar.

In the forwards Springbok backrow Marcell Coetzee also starts having recovered from the illness which kept him out of last weekend’s 40-17 win over Zebre.

Ulster: C Gilroy, A Trimble, J Payne, S Olding, C Piutau, P Nelson, R Pienaar; C Black, R Herring (captain), W Herbst, K Treadwell, F van der Merwe, R Wilson, S Reidy, M Coetzee. Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Lutton, P Browne, C Ross, P Marshall, L Marshall, J Stockdale.

Treviso: Luca Sperandio, Angelo Esposito, Tommaso Iannone, Michael Tagicakibau, Andrea Buondonno, Ian McKinley, Tito Tebaldi, Robert Barbieri, Francesco Minto, Marco Lazzaroni, Dean Budd (C), Teofilo Paulo, Tiziano Pasquali, Luca Bigi, Federico Zani. Replacements: Roberto Santamaria, Romulo Acosta, Matteo Zanusso, Filippo Gerosa, Guglielmo Zanini, Giorgio Bronzini, Alberto Sgarbi, Andrea Pratichetti

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.