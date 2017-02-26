Jared Payne’s return a boost for Ulster – and Ireland

Les Kiss will be looking for bonus points in three upcoming games against Italian clubs

John O'Sullivan

Jared Payne: back from injury and will start on the bench against Zebre. Photograph: Darren Kidd/Presseye/Inpho

Jared Payne: back from injury and will start on the bench against Zebre. Photograph: Darren Kidd/Presseye/Inpho

 

Zebre v Ulster, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Sunday (12.30, Irish time)

The wider Irish rugby community, along with Ulster’s supporters, will be delighted Jared Payne is returning to the competitive arena for the first time since suffering a kidney injury against Australia in the November Test series. 

Payne was expected to be out for three months and at the time it was speculated that he could miss the entire Six Nations Championship. Ulster coach Les Kiss has named him among the replacements with the probability that injuries permitting, he could see 20 or 30 minutes on the comeback trail. 

There was further good news after Stuart Olding (elbow) and Charles Piutau (knee) successfully rehabilitated their injury issues to come back into a three-quarter line that includes Tommy Bowe, the latter making his 150th appearance for the province, dating back to his debut in 2004. 

It’s a significant milestone for Bowe and in recent matches he has been shaking free the rust from an enforced period on the sideline through injury.

Jacob Stockdale scored two tries last week against Glasgow and there’s an argument to describe him as one of the top three outside backs playing provincial rugby during the Six Nations. 

The key for Ulster will be getting some ball and in that respect coach Less Kiss has unveiled a complete new front five from last week, Speaking of in-form players, Robbie Diack’s handling gives his team a different dimension and certainly facilitates their expansive approach while Marcel Coetzee has been superb in his two performances to date.   

Zebre include three permit players Dennis Bergamin, Davide Fragnito and Simone Balocchi but have benefitted from Italy’s head coach Conor O’Shea’s decision to allow three Italian internationals to play club rugby this weekend: Tommaso Boni, Federico Ruzza and Joshua Furno.

 This match begins a run of three for Ulster against Italian opposition, as they will welcome both Zebre and Benetton Treviso to Belfast in the coming weeks. The targets are obvious, starting Sunday lunchtime.

ZEBRE: D Berryman; M Bellini, T Boni, M Pratichetti, L Greeff; S Bordoli, G Palazzani; B Postiglioni, O Fabiani, G Roan; G Koegelenberg, V Bernabo (capt); D Bergamin, J Meyer, F Ruzza. Replacements: S Tobias, A De Marchi, B Le Roux, J Furno, D Fragnito, C Engelbrecht, T Castello, S Balocchi.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; T Bowe, L Marshall, S Olding, C Piutau; P Nelson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Herring (capt), W Herbst; R Diack, A O’Connor; C Ross, C Henry, M Coetzee. Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Lutton, K Treadwell, S Reidy, P Marshall, J Payne, D Busby.

Referee: S Gallagher (Ireland)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.