Jared Payne back in Ulster squad as Tommy Bowe set for milestone appearance

Ulster travel to play Zebre in Sunday’s Pro12 clash at the Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Ulster’s Tommy Bowe in action against Edinburgh earlier this month. Photograph: Inpho

Les Kiss has named Tommy Bowe in a strong Ulster squad to play Zebre on Sunday, the Irish winger is set to win his 150th cap.

Bowe is named on the right wing for the trip to Italy, over a decade after making his Ulster debut against Connacht back in April 2004.

Meanwhile, Jared Payne has recovered from a kidney injury he picked up while on international duty in November and is selected among the replacements. The Ireland back will be joined on the bench by academy player David Busby, who could make his senior debut.

In all, Kiss has made nine changes to the starting team that recorded a 37-17 bonus point win over Glasgow at Kingspan Stadium last week.

Six of those changes come up front and will lead to an all-new front five. Rob Herring will captain the side from hooker and will make up the front row along with Andy Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst. Robbie Diack and Alan O’Connor are paired together as the starting locks for the first time.

Clive Ross is picked at blindside flanker and will be joined in the back row by Chris Henry and Marcell Coetzee, who has had a major impact in his first two outings for the Province.

In the backline, Ruan Pienaar and Pete Nelson will continue their half-back partnership, while Stuart Olding has recovered from an elbow injury and will link up with Luke Marshall in midfield.

Charles Piutau has also recovered from injury to take his place on the left wing, opposite Bowe, while Jacob Stockdale - a double try scorer against Glasgow - will line out at fullback.

Callum Black, John Andrew, Ricky Lutton, Pete Browne and Sean Reidy, who all started in the pack last week, are named among the replacements. Scrumhalf Paul Marshall will join Payne and Busby as backline cover in the match day squad.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; T Bowe, L Marshall, S Olding, C Piutau; P Nelson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Herring (captain), W Herbst; R Diack, A O’Connor; C Ross, C Henry, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Lutton, K Treadwell, S Reidy, P Marshall, J Payne, D Busby.

