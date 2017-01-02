Jaco Taute’s Munster stay extended until the end of the season

Munster’s hopes of continuing their fine form into the new year have been boosted with the news Jaco Taute’s stay with the province has been extended.

Springbok Taute has been a key figure in Munster’s resurgence under Rassie Erasmus, and he is now set to stay at Thomond Park until June 2017.

With Francis Saili making his first start of the season in Saturday’s 16-9 win over Connacht at the Sportsground, Erasmus now has two formidable international midfielders at his disposal.

Taute’s loan move had been due to expire in January, and his prolonged stay will sweeten the news that Darren Sweetnam is set for six weeks on the sideline following a knee injury sustained in the Stephen’s Day win over Leinster.

Tommy O’Donnell limped off in the 70th minute of Munster’s win in Galway with an ankle injury, but it is not yet known if he will be fit to face Racing 92 in this weekend’s rescheduled Champions Cup clash.

Munster have also confirmed they have retained the services of scrumhalf Angus Lloyd until June, after he joined on a short-term loan from Ulster at the start of November.

On the announcement of Tatue’s extended deal, Erasmus said: “Thankfully all parties have successfully come together in permitting us to secure Angus and Jaco for the remainder of the season.

“We were keen to retain the services of both players as we move on to our next fixtures. With Cathal (Sheridan) continuing to rehab a long-term ankle injury and Conor (Murray) unavailable to us during the international window Angus will bolster our options at scrumhalf.

“Similarly, with Jaco already in the system, having him available as a fullback or centre will be invaluable as our backline options will need to adapt with international commitments and following recent injuries to Alex Wootton, Bill Johnston and Darren Sweetnam.”