Jaco Taute back to aid Munster’s challenge

South African starts at fullback as Erasmus makes five changes for Scarlets’ visit

Johnny Watterson

Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne celebrates with Jaco Taute after scoring a try against Newport Gwent Dragons. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Munster’s Dave Kilcoyne celebrates with Jaco Taute after scoring a try against Newport Gwent Dragons. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Munster v Scarlets, Thomond Park, 7.35pm (TG4)

A gritty winning performance from Munster last week against Ospreys, which keeps them at the top of the table, means a couple of players won’t make the field this week for Rassie Erasmus.

More encouragingly, Jaco Taute has made a full recovery from his shoulder knock against Newport to start at fullback this weekend as Erasmus makes five changes.

Jack O’Donoghue and Rory Scannell miss out. O’Donoghue (ankle) and Scannell (knee) are expected to return to training next week.

An opportunity knocks for Dan Goggin in the only other change to the backline. The academy centre takes his place alongside Francis Saili in midfield, Saili free to play having not being sanctioned in a midweek disciplinary hearing.

Ian Keatly, who became the extra man once Johnny Sexton was declared fit to play against France, along with Andrew Conway come into the match day squad from the Irish camp. They can expect to be sprung at some stage.

Inexperienced Conor Oliver makes his first appearance in the number eight jersey as he joins Dave O’Callaghan and Tommy O’Donnell in the back row.

Scarlets beat Zebre in Wales last week and know that Thomond Park is a bigger prospect with Munster’s territory game and their strong defence and efficiency.

“Week in week out they’re performing over the 80 minutes, every team is striving to do that but they’ve done it really, really well,” said Scarlets’ coach Wayne Pivac. “They’ve had some close calls but they’ve come out on the right side and that’s a sign of a well bonded team.”

Tadhg Beirne, the former Irish Under 20 and Leinster academy secondrow, who moved to Wales after last season, faces Munster’s Dave Foley and Billy Holland.

MUNSTER:  J Taute; D Sweetnam, F Saili, D Goggin, R O’Mahony; T Bleyendaal (capt), D Williams; D Kilcoyne, R Marshall, S Archer; D Foley, B Holland; D O’Callaghan, T O’Donnell, C Oliver. Replacements: K O’Byrne, P McCabe, B Scott, D O’Shea, F Wycherley, A Griesel, I Keatley, A Conway.

SCARLETS: J McNicholl;  DTH van der Merwe, S Hughes, H Parkes (capt), T Williams; D Jones, J Evans; W Jones, R Elias, W Kruger, T Price, T Beirne, A Shingler, J Davies, W Boyde. Replacements: D Hughes, L Garrett, N Thomas, R Bernardo, M Allen, A Davies, A Thomas, I Nicholas.

Referee: D Jones (WRU).

Verdict:  Munster.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.