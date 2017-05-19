Jack McGrath’s Lions tour in jeopardy after arm injury

Leinster’s season ends in ignominy but a more pressing concern is an arm injury Jack McGrath sustained in the early exchanges of this 27-15 defeat as it puts his involvement in the British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand in jeopardy.

“Jack got a whack on his arm, it is too early to say, he will get an X-ray, to see how it is,” said Leo Cullen.

McGrath was forced off after just nine minutes of this Pro 12 semi-final with what looked a damaged elbow while fellow Lions tourist Tadhg Furlong followed on the hour mark with cramp.

Garry Ringrose, who is believed to be on the Lions reserve list – a case helped after this showing against Jonathan Davis – suffered a knee injury.

Rhys Ruddock and Luke McGrath sustained concussions.

“We didn’t do the basics right,” said Leinster captain Isa Nacewa.

“There were a number of dropped balls and error, upon error, upon error. We can’t do it in most games and you certainly can’t do it in a semi-final. They did it with 14 guys and at the end of the day and we have to give them credit to come to the RDS and do that. It’s going to be a long summer.

“We want to be better than that, if key guys fall down we back ourselves to push on through. It just didn’t happen tonight and it’s going to be an ugly Monday review.”

Not many players will be attendance as the Lions and Ireland’s tour of Japan and USA takes precedence now. Maybe it clouded the minds as Leinster suffered their first loss at the RDS since January 2015.