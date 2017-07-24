Italian federation step in to take control of struggling Zebre

Two Italian teams will remain in next season’s Pro 12 after intervention

Updated: Mon, Jul 24, 2017, 21:30

Zebre have faced major financial difficulties for some time. Photo: Getty Images

The Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) has stepped in to take control of Zebre and guarantee that two Italian sides will compete in next season’s Pro 12 tournament.

Earlier on Monday, the troubled Parma-based franchise had informed the FIR of its intention to withdraw from the league due to financial reasons.

After a meeting between the club and FIR, a short statement confirmed that Zebre would play next season under the control of the federation and remain playing in Parma.

Details of how the team would be run, including coaching and playing personnel, have yet to be finalised.

As reported in The Irish Times in January, Zebre were set to withdraw from the competition due to major financial difficulties.

At the time the club called a press conference in which president Stefano Pagliarini said that the club needed €1 million to stay afloat until season’s end.

Zebre, since its inception as a professional entity in the 2012/13 season, have lost all 16 of their Heineken or Champions Cup games.

“We have a future goal to win the Guinness Pro12 and we can do it despite current difficulties,” Pagliarini said at the time. “That is why we place great emphasis on supporting local economic realities by the end of February, or difficulties might arise. Without adequate economic support, the Italian Rugby Federation could consider reassigning [the club] and not allowing us to continue to participate in these important European tournaments.”

The developments come in the wake of the news that two South African sides – the Cheetahs and Southern Kings – will take their place in the Pro12 from this coming season, making it the Pro14.

