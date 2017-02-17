Ian Keatley, Billy Holland and John Ryan back in Munster XV

Ospreys v Munster, Guinness Pro12 Round 15, at Liberty Stadium, 5.15pm (Sky Sports)

Ian Keatley is back in the Munster team for Saturday’s encounter. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Ian Keatley is back in the Munster team for Saturday’s encounter. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made five changes to his side for Saturday’s Pro12 encounter against Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium (5.15pm).

Returning Irish internationals Ian Keatley, Billy Holland and John Ryan have all been made available for the top of the table clash and are included in the starting line-up.

Ryan comes in to join Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall in the front row while Billy Holland and Darren O’Shea form a new look second row in completing the front five. Holland will make his 150th appearance for the province this Saturday.

It’s as you were in the back row with Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue.

Duncan Williams and captain Tyler Bleyendaal will again line up in the half-backs.

While in the backline, Ian Keatley starts at fullback, joining Darren Sweetnam and Ronan O’Mahony in the back three, and the final change sees Francis Saili pairing up with Rory Scannell in midfield.

MUNSTER: Ian Keatley; Ronan O’Mahony, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell; Tyler Bleyendaal (captain), Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Andrew Conway.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.