Ian Keatley, Billy Holland and John Ryan back in Munster XV

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made five changes to his side for Saturday’s Pro12 encounter against Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium (5.15pm).

Returning Irish internationals Ian Keatley, Billy Holland and John Ryan have all been made available for the top of the table clash and are included in the starting line-up.

Ryan comes in to join Dave Kilcoyne and Rhys Marshall in the front row while Billy Holland and Darren O’Shea form a new look second row in completing the front five. Holland will make his 150th appearance for the province this Saturday.

It’s as you were in the back row with Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell and Jack O’Donoghue.

Duncan Williams and captain Tyler Bleyendaal will again line up in the half-backs.

While in the backline, Ian Keatley starts at fullback, joining Darren Sweetnam and Ronan O’Mahony in the back three, and the final change sees Francis Saili pairing up with Rory Scannell in midfield.

MUNSTER: Ian Keatley; Ronan O’Mahony, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell; Tyler Bleyendaal (captain), Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Andrew Conway.