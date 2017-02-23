Ian Keatley and Andrew Conway in Munster squad for Scarlets visit

Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made five changes to his team for Friday night’s Pro12 encounter against Scarlets at Thomond Park (7.35pm).

Ian Keatley and Andrew Conway return from Ireland camp to be named in the match-day 23.

The game comes too soon however for injured duo Jack O’Donoghue and Rory Scannell. O’Donoghue (ankle) and Scannell (knee) are expected to make a return to full training at some point next week.

On a positive front, Jaco Taute has made a full recovery from his shoulder knock sustained against Newport Gwent Dragons to start at fullback this weekend.

The only other change to the backline sees academy centre Dan Goggin take his place alongside Francis Saili in midfield.

Academy back row Conor Oliver makes his first appearance in the number eight jersey as he joins Dave O’Callaghan and Tommy O’Donnell in the back three.

Tipperary lock Dave Foley links up with Billy Holland in the engine room as Stephen Archer takes his place in the front row scrumming down next to Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne.

In the replacements, Bantry native and first year academy lock Fineen Wycherley is included in his first Pro12 squad. The 19-year-old Young Munster player has made two starts for the Ireland Under-20s in this year’s Six Nations campaign.

MUNSTER: Jaco Taute; Darren Sweetnam, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal (captain), Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Dave Foley, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Conor Oliver.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Fineen Wycherley, Abrie Griesel, Ian Keatley, Andrew Conway.