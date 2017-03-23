Iain Henderson and Jared Payne return to Ulster duty

Luke Marshall is set to win his 100th Ulster cap against the Dragons on Friday evening

Iain Henderson is back in the Ulster team for Friday night’s Pro12 game. Photograph: Inpho

Iain Henderson is back in the Ulster team for Friday night’s Pro12 game. Photograph: Inpho

 

Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss has named Iain Henderson and Jared Payne in his starting team to play Newport Gwent Dragons on Friday evening (Rodney Parade, 7.35pm).

Kiss’ side will be hoping to continue their run of five successive wins that has seen the team climb to fourth in the Pro12 standings, and in doing so, put together back-to-back wins at Rodney Parade for the first time since 2005-2006.

Luke Marshall is set to win his 100th Ulster cap, a little over six years since he made his club debut against Munster. Marshall will form an experienced midfield partnership alongside Darren Cave, with the pair racking up 291 caps for the province between them.

Irish internationals Henderson and Payne return to the starting XV at blind-side flanker and fullback respectively, while Paddy Jackson is included among the replacements. With Stuart Olding remaining in the number 10 jersey.

Charles Piutau and Craig Gilroy will occupy the wing berths, forming an exciting back three with Payne for the second game in succession.

The half-back partnership of Ruan Pienaar and Olding, which functioned so well in the record breaking ten-try win over Zebre last time out, is also retained.

Up front Rob Herring will captain the side from hooker and he will be joined in the front row by Andy Warwick and Wiehahn Herbst.

Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor are paired once again in the engine room, while Sean Reidy comes in to join Chris Henry and Henderson in the back row.

John Andrew, Callum Black and Rodney Ah You provide the front row cover from the bench along with fellow forwards Robbie Diack and Clive Ross. Paul Marshall and Jacob Stockdale are named alongside Jackson as backline replacements.

ULSTER: J Payne; C Gilroy, L Marshall, D Cave, C Piutau; S Olding, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Herring (Captain), W Herbst; K Treadwell, A O’Connor; I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Ah You, R Diack, C Ross, P Marshall, P Jackson, J Stockdale.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.