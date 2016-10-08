Henshaw slips seamlessly back into groove on Leinster debut

A rare talent like Robbie Henshaw is best seen by how the 23 year old immediately caught up to and sustained the tempo for 80 minutes. Last time Henshaw togged was the second test in Johannesburg on June 18th.

And now, on debut for Leinster, he produced genuine physicality, distributing out of the tackle and a delicate grubber which led to Jamison Gibson-Park’s try.

“We didn’t plan to keep him out there as long as we did,” Leo Cullen told us.

Henshaw finished at fullback, having started at inside centre, sandwiched in a midfield that could well be transferred to green jerseys in November.

“It was great to see him out in blue at long last, wasn’t it? I thought he looked pretty strong and abrasive in the middle of the field. He has trained hard to get this point.”

This game used to be a final trial for Ireland. Not so much anymore.

More a vehicle to get Henshaw and Peter O’Mahony back on the field following surgeries. CJ Stander aside, on this evidence no Munster player has forced any Leinster player out of the Ireland team. Yet even Stander will probably switch to the flank as Jamie Heaslip’s vice grip on all eightman duties will continue.

Garry Ringrose butchered a try but still looked a class above Keith Earls in jersey number 13. Not that Earls had the same platform even with a decent showing from Rory Scannell. Not that Earls is a natural outside centre either.

When asked if Joe Schmidt should pick the the Johnny Sexton-Henshaw-Ringrose triumvirate, Cullen reverted to his usual approach of naming those so obviously behind them in the Leinster queue.

“Last week we had Rory O’Loughlin and Noel (Reid) in the centre and I thought they did pretty well against Cardiff so interesting discussions we’ll have as coaches.

“Obviously I can’t say what the Irish management are going to do but from our end there are some really tough calls for us to utilise the players as best as possible for the threats that Castres and Montpellier the week after will pose.”

But Henshaw is an out and out number 12 now, right? “He’s played one game,” Cullen laughed. “Depends what the team needs. He finished the game at 15. Noel was in the centre, Joey (Carbery) at 10. Who is to say that won’t be a combination going forward?”

Of course it will be but only when the Sexton-Henshaw-Ringrose trio get smashed apart.

“Robbie can play 13 as well. Tom Daly will be playing for the A’s tonight against Ulster. He’s been a bit unlucky, Tom, that he hasn’t got to play yet but he is training well.”

Close your eyes, imagine a kiwi accent and we could be listening to Schmidt.

“We are not going to see that same 15 week on week so it is important we manage guys. Keep them healthy.”

Fair enough.