Hayden Triggs comes into Leinster team to face Scarlets

Leo Cullen has made four changes to to his starting lineup to face Scarlets at the RDS on Saturday evening.

Joey Carbery starts at full back for the second week in a row with Adam Byrne and Fergus McFadden on the right and left wings. It’s as you were in the centre also with Noel Reid and Zane Kirchner in the 12 and 13 jerseys.

The first change is in the half backs with Luke McGrath partnering Ross Byrne.

In the pack Irish international Richardt Strauss captains the team for the first time in the RDS as he comes in at hooker, with Peter Dooley and Michael Bent continuing at loose head and tight head.

Ross Molony is again selected in the second row but Hayden Triggs comes in from the start this week having scored off the bench last week.

In the back row Dan Leavy comes in at open side having been 24th man last weekend with Ireland, with Rhys Ruddock and last week’s man of the match Jack Conan continuing at six and eight.

Bryan Byrne comes onto the bench where he will be joined by his twin brother Ed who made his first appearance in 28 months last weekend away to the Dragons. Should he get an opportunity off the bench tomorrow it will be his first run out at the RDS since October 2014 against Edinburgh.

Carlow man Tom Daly is also back from knee injury to take his place on the bench.

Leinster team to face Scarlets, Saturday March 4th (kick off: 7.35), live on TG4:

Joey Carbery, Adam Byrne, Zane Kirchner, Noel Reid, Fergus McFadden, Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath, Peter Dooley, Richardt Strauss (C), Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Hayden Triggs, Rhys Ruddock, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Ed Byrne, Mike Ross, Mike McCarthy, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Tom Daly, Barry Daly.