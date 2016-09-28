Gerry Thornley: Ruan Pienaar’s departure raises new fears

Whatever about the rugby aspects of the decision, there is also a human aspect to the ending of Ruan Pienaar’s seven-year stint in Ulster. IRFU performance director David Nucifora has either ignored or overlooked this.

Pienaar’s enforced departure – which is against the wishes of the player and Ulster – sends out a message that a long-standing commitment to an Irish province by one of their select band of overseas players ultimately doesn’t count for much.

This message is pertinent for prospective foreign signings. However much a province might strive to keep a player who buys into their culture and sets up roots here, it is not their decision in the long term.

It must also make existing overseas players in Ireland additionally insecure about their futures, including Pienaar’s fellow Springbok, Zane Kirchner. The 32-year-old will soon be coming to the end of his second two-year deal with Leinster. With his wife Tasneem and daughter Amaris happily ensconced in Dublin, he would like to stay here, and Leinster would probably like to keep him. But that is beyond their control.

Second home

“I think he’s got so much love for Ulster and the environment since he’s been there. It’s like a second home to him,” Kirchner said of Pienaar after a rare audience with the shy South African this week.

“Apart from South Africa, it’s a home away from home. So I think he’s probably a bit heartbroken and it’s not good to hear [the situation] he finds himself in now.

“But I think, as a professional and knowing him quite well, he’s quite strong and he will make a positive contribution this season.

“And, whatever lies ahead for him [after this season] I think he’ll choose the best option for him and his family.”

As to whether Pienaar’s enforced departure due to outside/IRFU interference, might be a deterrent for other prospective overseas players moving to Ireland, Kirchner said: “At the moment, I’m not 100 per cent sure of the interferences you’re talking about. Personally it’s not something I’m thinking about or even brainstormed about. It’s just rugby at the moment.”

Leadership figure

And the rugby is going well for Kirchner and Leinster. When Kirchner’s latest two-year deal was confirmed, it raised eyebrows, not least as Isa Nacewa was returning. But the form which saw Kirchner score two tries in the Pro12 final of 2014 returned last season, particularly in the second half of the campaign, and all the more so when playing at fullback.

Players such as Kirchner, Pienaar and Nacewa – whose value as a leadership figure and benchmark performer on the training ground and in matches can only be imagined – also leave an indelible imprint beyond their achievements in matches.

“We try to help each other as much as we can,” he said. “If we can pass the knowledge on, it’s quite good. Because at the end of the day you need to know, rugby’s not going to end with you as an individual. There’s always going to be new talent, new faces.

“As long as you can pass on something it’s quite positive. Not just for you, but the next guy in the environment.”

Leinster’s need for Kirchner has also increased with the enforced retirements of Luke Fitzgerald and latterly Niall Morris. This has created a vacancy among their pro ranks, with UCD winger Barry Daly seemingly favoured to fill.

However, with Rob Kearney again sidelined of late, Kirchner has once more flowered at fullback in recent games and thanks to his versatility – he has also played outside centre and wing this season alone – he has played every minute of Leinster’s four league games this season in what is liable to be another productive season for him.

The question is whether it will be his last or not, with the player’s future somewhat in limbo.