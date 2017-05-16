Garry Ringrose ready for Lions call-up – if it comes

The collective noun for Jonathan Joseph, Elliot Daly and Jonathan Davies might be a trinity, and should the Lions win the series in New Zealand this summer they might even be deemed holy, for those who like to deify rugby achievement.

All three hope to feature against the All Blacks and will dispute the right to wear the iconic red number 13 jersey. Davies is the incumbent, having worn it in the third Test against Australia, four years ago, and on Friday night faces the 22-year-old Leinster and Ireland centre Garry Ringrose, whose name has been mentioned pre- and post-Lions squad announcement.

Ringrose played against Joseph during the Six Nations Championship, Daly in the Champions Cup quarter-final, and now, at the RDS this Friday night, will face Davies again, having previously squared off in the Six Nations earlier in the season.

The Welshman is someone whom Ringrose admires.

“Where do I start? He’s an incredibly intelligent footballer. He has a skilful pass off both hands. He can put in intelligent little grubbers with his left foot if his team are being put under a lot of defensive pressure and turn you straight away.

Tough challenge

“People sometimes focus on his physical attributes. He is a big guy and a really fast athlete but he does have the skills to back it up so he really is a tough challenge.

“I got to play against him at the Millennium Stadium which wasn’t the greatest day out, so I am looking forward to having another crack at him, another go at the challenge of playing against him.

“He has achieved a lot and started quite young so he is certainly someone I would have looked at and learned from. And then playing against him, I have managed to learn a few things again. I look forward to having another go at that if I get picked.”

Leinster’s Garry Ringrose and Elliot Daly of Wasps in the European Rugby Champions Cup Quarter-Final at the Aviva Stadium in April. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Four years ago Ringrose was studying for his Leaving Cert, so pointed out it was a little surreal to be in a room with players whose names would be called out to travel with the Lions.

He added that it would be wrong of him to say that he was “disappointed” not to hear his own name called out because it was superseded by the excitement of being involved in a Champions Cup semi-final week with Leinster.

In the hopper

He was, though, in the hopper, and in some respects it’s difficult not to marvel at the ground he’s covered in representative terms this season. “Six months ago I made my debut for Ireland and I didn’t think I would ever be namechecked by Warren Gatland to do with the Lions.”

The issue of being on a standby list for the Lions is not something that he can publicly comment on, and he doesn’t. The standard arrangement in the past was that those in that grouping would sign a contract to stay fit, not go on holiday, and receive a financial stipend.

Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster has no doubt about Ringrose’s capacity both to step up if required and his maturation as a player this season. “He is a different player to all three,” says Lancaster. “He is probably closer to Jonathan Joseph and Elliot [Daly]in the way that he plays the game than Jonathan Davies.

“A top player is strong mentally, has a technical ability and the physical gifts that allow him to play at that level and Garry has all three, no doubt in my mind. The more he grows and the more experienced he gets, the more confident he looks, the more he finds his voice in training, the more he finds his voice on the field.

“That’s what I’ve been on to him about, finding his voice so that he becomes a natural leader rather than being the respectful guy who does what he is told. He has got to dominate now and that is the step he has taken at the moment. This is another great test for him.”