‘Front Up, Rise Up’ extract: the Bundellu Aki story

‘Irish Times’ writer Gerry Thornley’s new book examines Connacht’s rise to Pro12 success

Gerry Thornley

Connacht’s Bundee Aki celebrates as he leaves the field after the team’s Pro12 final victory over Leinster at Murrayfield. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht’s Bundee Aki celebrates as he leaves the field after the team’s Pro12 final victory over Leinster at Murrayfield. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Unlike Pat Lam and the countless others who blazed a trail from New Zealand to the Northern Hemisphere, Bundee Aki was both relatively young and inexperienced, having played just two years of Super Rugby before pitching up in Connacht.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.