Francis Saili back in Munster squad for Leinster battle

Munster centre to make return in sold out St Stephen’s day fixture at Thomond Park

Francis Saili is likely to make his first start of the season against Leinster. Photograph: Inpho

Francis Saili is likely to make his first start of the season against Leinster. Photograph: Inpho

 

Francis Saili is in line to make his first appearance of the season if sprung from the bench in MUnster’s St Stephen’s day clash with Leinster.

The Kiwi centre is fit to play after undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of last season.

James Cronin, Jean Kleyn and Ronan O’Mahony are also included.

Two changes in the pack see James Cronin join last week’s try scorer Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row, while Jean Kleyn will partner Donnacha Ryan in the second row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander form a formidable backrow, and there is no change to the halfback pairing of Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal.

Winger Ronan O’Mahony, who was the 24th man last weekend, takes the place of Keith Earls in an otherwise unchanged backline.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O’Mahony (Capt.), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Francis Saili, Andrew Conway.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.