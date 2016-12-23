Francis Saili back in Munster squad for Leinster battle

Francis Saili is in line to make his first appearance of the season if sprung from the bench in MUnster’s St Stephen’s day clash with Leinster.

The Kiwi centre is fit to play after undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of last season.

James Cronin, Jean Kleyn and Ronan O’Mahony are also included.

Two changes in the pack see James Cronin join last week’s try scorer Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the front row, while Jean Kleyn will partner Donnacha Ryan in the second row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell and CJ Stander form a formidable backrow, and there is no change to the halfback pairing of Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal.

Winger Ronan O’Mahony, who was the 24th man last weekend, takes the place of Keith Earls in an otherwise unchanged backline.

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O’Mahony (Capt.), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Francis Saili, Andrew Conway.