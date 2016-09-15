Forward reinforcements arrive for Leinster’s clash with Edinburgh

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has welcomed back some of his big-gun forwards for the province’s clash with Edinburgh on Friday night.

Leinster are looking to bounce back from a 33-25 defeat to Glasgow Warriors last weekend, and reinforcements have arrived for another clash with the Scottish at the RDS.

It is up front where Leinster’s hand has really been strengthened, with Jamie Heaslip returning to the fold to lead the pack from number eight.

Meanwhile there is a completely new-look but experienced frontrow, with Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Mike Ross all starting. Cian Healy has been demoted to the bench.

Also returning is Ireland lock Devin Toner, who starts alongside Mike McCarthy, with Jordi Murphy and Dan Leavy joinin Heaslip in the backrow.

Behind a powerful looking pack Kiwi scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park is set to make his first start for the province, while captain Isa Nacewa makes his seasonal debut on the wing.

Nacewa comes in for the injured Rob Kearney, who Cullen confirmed is out for the next few weeks with a knee injury sustained in that Glasgow defeat.

Leinster: Zane Kirchner, Isa Nacewa, Garry Ringrose, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin, Mike Ross, Devin Toner, Mike McCarthy, Jordi Murphy, Dan Leavy, Jamie Heaslip. Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Cathal Marsh, Rory O’Loughlin.

Edinburgh: Glenn Bryce, Michael Allen, Sasa Tofilau, Phil Burleigh, Tom Brown, Duncan Weir, Nathan Fowles, Rory Sutherland, Ross Ford, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Viliami Fihaki. Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Kevin Bryce, Fraser McKenzie, Cornell Du Preez, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Solomoni Rasolea, Blair Kinghorn.