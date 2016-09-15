Forward reinforcements arrive for Leinster’s clash with Edinburgh

Jamie Heaslip, Jack McGrath and Devin Toner return to Leo Cullen’s starting XV

Jordi Murphy, Jack McGrath and Jamie Heaslip all start for Leinster against Edinburgh on Friday night. Photograph: Inpho

Jordi Murphy, Jack McGrath and Jamie Heaslip all start for Leinster against Edinburgh on Friday night. Photograph: Inpho

 

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has welcomed back some of his big-gun forwards for the province’s clash with Edinburgh on Friday night.

Leinster are looking to bounce back from a 33-25 defeat to Glasgow Warriors last weekend, and reinforcements have arrived for another clash with the Scottish at the RDS.

It is up front where Leinster’s hand has really been strengthened, with Jamie Heaslip returning to the fold to lead the pack from number eight.

Meanwhile there is a completely new-look but experienced frontrow, with Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Mike Ross all starting. Cian Healy has been demoted to the bench.

Also returning is Ireland lock Devin Toner, who starts alongside Mike McCarthy, with Jordi Murphy and Dan Leavy joinin Heaslip in the backrow.

Behind a powerful looking pack Kiwi scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park is set to make his first start for the province, while captain Isa Nacewa makes his seasonal debut on the wing.

Nacewa comes in for the injured Rob Kearney, who Cullen confirmed is out for the next few weeks with a knee injury sustained in that Glasgow defeat.

Leinster: Zane Kirchner, Isa Nacewa, Garry Ringrose, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin, Mike Ross, Devin Toner, Mike McCarthy, Jordi Murphy, Dan Leavy, Jamie Heaslip. Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Josh van der Flier, Luke McGrath, Cathal Marsh, Rory O’Loughlin.

Edinburgh: Glenn Bryce, Michael Allen, Sasa Tofilau, Phil Burleigh, Tom Brown, Duncan Weir, Nathan Fowles, Rory Sutherland, Ross Ford, WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Hamish Watson, Viliami Fihaki. Replacements: Stuart McInally, Allan Dell, Kevin Bryce, Fraser McKenzie, Cornell Du Preez, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Solomoni Rasolea, Blair Kinghorn.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.