Fergus McFadden and Dave Kearney out of Munster clash

Leinster’s Rob Kearney, Robbie Henshaw and Sean O’Brien all continue rehabilitation

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Gerry Thornley

Dave Kearney has been ruled out of Leinster’s clash with Munster. Photograph: Inpho

Fergus McFadden and Dave Kearney have been ruled out of Leinster’s meeting with Munster this Saturday after both wingers were forced off the field in the province’s win away to Cardiff last Saturday evening.

McFadden suffered a quad injury ten minutes from the end of Leinster’s 16-13 win which elevated them to third in the table, above Cardiff on points’ difference and one point behind Munster. He will undergo further tests this week to determine the extent of the injury but is unavailable this weekend.

Kearney went over on his ankle late in the first-half and was withdrawn at half-time. Similarly, the extent of his injury will be assessed later in the week but he is “unlikely” to be available for the Munster game.

As for his brother Rob, it is still unclear as to whether he will return this week. Although the full-back has stepped up his rehabilitation and came through training last week with no issues, he will be continue to be re-introduced to the rugby training programme this week.

The same applies to Robbie Henshaw and Sean O’Brien, with the former seemingly the likelier of the two to return this week.

Mike McCarthy has a bone stress response to his foot and will continue to be monitored this week, while fellow lock Ian Nagle came through his first competitive game with the province against Cardiff unscathed.

Jack Conan, Ed Byrne, Billy Dardis, Ian Fitzpatrick and Richardt Strauss all remain sidelined indefinitely.

