Fans can help Munster over final hurdle, says Tyler Bleyendaal

There’s a laconic element to Tyler Bleyendaal’s answers – not by any means unhelpful or curt, just that he doesn’t waste words. In some respects it mimics the manner in which the 26-year-old New Zealand-born Munster outhalf likes to play: no fluff, just focused and precise.

On Saturday he’ll be a pivotal influence if the Irish province is to cap a tumultuous season with a Guinness Pro12 title at the Aviva stadium. The Scarlets, conquerors of Leinster at the RDS, are the final barrier and a formidable one, in a season that was for a time as much emotional as physical.

Two years ago, in his first season with Munster, Bleyendaal watched from the stands as the team lost a Pro12 final to the Glasgow Warriors at the Kingspan stadium in Belfast. Coincidentally, the Irish province had beaten the Ospreys in the semi-final that season too.

“I arrived in January and obviously didn’t play that year [due to a neck injury]. We went to Belfast and had a tough day there. Scarlets are very good on attack and counterattack, the forwards, their breakdown threats and all that stuff. It’s almost like deja vu and we’ve got to be up for the challenge. Yeah, we’re excited for it.”

Similarities in style

Bleyendaal is referring to the similarities in style between Glasgow and the Scarlets. A little over 16 months on and the former Under-20 World Cup winning outhalf with the Baby Blacks will be at the epicentre of the action on Saturday. “Being able to contribute on the field is a massive thing. When injured and not playing, and you’re only training, it can get frustrating.

“This weekend we’re in a 50-50 battle, so we’re obviously going to do our best to win, but weeks down the track we can look back and say we had a decent season, top four in Europe and the last two in the Pro12.

“I think when Rassie [Erasmus] came in he took his time in learning about the players and the coaching staff that were here and then implemented a plan that we could build on for years to come, not just now. It’s not just a one-hit wonder.

“I’d be confident now that we can develop certain aspects of our game and definitely try to improve. At the same time I think we’ve had an incredible year with the results and the way we’ve definitely had to grind out games. We’ve come through adversity and there’s been a lot of emotion, so I think it’s definitely something to build on for years to come.

“The foundation is on hard work and supporters love to see that, they love to see us working hard, and then we’ve developed a nice kind of attacking flair as well.

‘Applying pressure’

“We’ll do our best to keep the crowd involved by doing positive actions and applying pressure, but at the same time we know we’re playing the Scarlets, who are incredibly dangerous, and we’re going to be under pressure at times. The crowd might help us get out of those holes as well,” he said, referring to the fact that Munster supporters are expected to travel in significant numbers.

He also accepted the team is playing with a greater freedom this season. He said: “We were a little tense, yeah, but Rassie’s come in and he’s freed us from that, saying ‘go and do what you do best’. As a squad we have plans and individuals are free in those plans to have a crack. Guys now are fully aligned and we’re ready for those opportunities.”

In terms of team news, Keith Earls (shin) and Andrew Conway (shoulder) both picked up knocks in the 23-3 victory over the Ospreys and were replaced before the final whistle, but will train with the squad at the University of Limerick on Monday afternoon.

Only a bump

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus confirmed that both would take part and that the knock scrumhalf Conor Murray took on a shoulder (the other one) during that match was nothing more than a bump.

“We’re expecting everybody to train. We won’t have a tough training session, because it was a pretty tough game on Saturday. But Earlsy looks okay. Andrew Conway had a bump on his shoulder, but he looks fine. Apart from that, everybody looks fit.”

James Cronin, a late withdrawal prior to the Ospreys game because of a back issue, is expected to be available for selection.