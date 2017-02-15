Dwayne Peel to join Ulster as assistant coach

Former Wales scrumhalf to join province for 2017/18 season along with Jono Gibbes

Dwayne Peel is to join Ulster as assistant coach. Photograph: Inpho/James Crombie

Former Wales scrumhalf Dwayne Peel has been announced as Ulster’s new assistant coach.

Peel, who earned 76 Welsh caps and was part of Grand Slam winning sides in 2005 and 2008, has signed a two-year deal at Ravenhill.

He will join Ulster for the 2017/18 season, and his appointment follows the announcement of Jono Gibbes as head coach earlier this week.

The 35-year-old is currently the backs and attack coach at Bristol following his retirement from playing last March.

On the his new role, Peel said: “I’m delighted to have this opportunity. Ulster is one of the big clubs in European rugby and I’m looking forward to working with a large contingent of quality players.

“Coaching was always a natural progression for me and I’m really enjoying my role with Bristol. Over the years I’ve spent time in different environments trying to pick things up that will benefit my career and this move to Belfast is another step in the right direction.

“I’ve talked with Les (Kiss) a lot over the past couple of weeks and it’s exciting for me to work with someone of his calibre. I’m looking forward to getting started in the summer, but my focus will be with Bristol until the end of the season.”

Meanwhile Director of Rugby Les Kiss said: “I’m very pleased that Dwayne will join us from next season. He’s a talented coach who has a great understanding of the game and I’m really excited by what he will bring to our environment.

“It was obvious through my discussions with Dwayne that he has an exceptional coaching eye and he will provide us with refreshing insight and ideas.

“After Jono (Gibbes) agreed to join us, it was clear that Dwayne was going to be a great fit for our coaching group for next season. Once I identified Jono and Dwayne, the Ulster Professional Game Board was fully behind my decision, and Bryn (Cunningham) worked hard to ensure the deals were completed. They will both be terrific additions.”

