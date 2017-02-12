Dave Kearney returns with two tries in big Leinster win

Treviso 14 Leinster 40

Leinster cut the gap to Guinness Pro 12 leaders Munster and second-placed Ospreys with a 40-14 win away to Treviso.

Leo Cullen’s side crossed for six tries at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo, two of them for Dave Kearney, who was returning from an ankle injury.

Adam Byrne touched down for the fourth bonus-point try early in the second half.

Leinster scored a try in the opening moments when Rory O’Loughlin collected Ross Byrne’s chip over the top and slid over. Ross Byrne converted.

And Kearney added his two tries before the hosts registered on the scoreboard.

The Ireland winger, starting for the first time since October, scored out wide after Dominic Ryan’s initial break in midfield.

Kearney again went over in the corner soon afterwards and Ross Byrne added another conversion to make it 21-0.

Robert Barbieri and winger Andrea Pratichetti scored either side of half-time for the hosts, the latter’s try coming after Adam Byrne had finished following a powerful Leinster scrum. Ross Byrne again converted.

Joey Carbery, also returning from injury, had a near instant impact after coming off the bench, burrowing through to score.

And Bryan Byrne went over for a sixth Leinster try following a driving maul.