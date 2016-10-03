Connacht without more frontliners for visit of Ulster

Connacht have taken another injury hit after their weekend win over Edinburgh with key front row members unavailable for Friday’s opening Pro 12 interprovincial with Ulster.

Both hooker Tom McCartney and prop Denis Buckley are ruled out, while Ireland winger Matt Healy is also sidelined.

McCartney, who sustained a hamstring injury, is awaiting scan results to determine the extent of his injury, while Denis Buckley is to be assessed by the medical team later this week for his knee injury.

Left wing Matt Healy, who was replaced after three minutes with a hand fracture, is due to see a specialist this week. He suffered a hand injury two seasons ago which kept him out of action for a month.

The injuries could not have come at a more difficult time with the unbeaten league leaders set to visit on Friday. It will certainly test Pat Lam’s front row resources as they welcome former prop Rodney Ah You on his first visit back to the Sportsground with Ulster. However there was some good news with scrumhalf Kieran Marmion and back row player Eoin McKeon, who were replaced in the 28-15 win over the Scots, only suffering “bumps and bruises”, according to backs coach Conor McPhillips.

McPhillips, the former top-scoring winger who grabbed a try in Connacht’s 22-12 win over Ulster in 2005, says derby games are exciting, especially at home.

“Ulster is a big challenge, we haven’t beaten them since Pat (Lam) has been here, but it’s a daunting task with their squad depth and the way they are playing at the moment - they are not top of the league for nothing.

“They were always a strong prospect, but under Les Kiss they are a very innovative team. They have threats all over the park, are littered with internationals, and with massive squad depth, specially in the backs. We are aware of it, but we back ourselves. Progressively from game one to six, we were looking for a step-up in our defence, and gradually we got that. I think there will need a step-up again this week, but I think it’s a challenge we will be ready for.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have been close games , but the thing for us is to worry about ourselves. We know they are a great team, but if we get our stuff right, we can get the result result we need.”

Connacht overcame Ulster in 2012, but not in the Lam era. “I’ts just another little bit of history were are looking forward to breaking,” says McPhillips.