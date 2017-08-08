Connacht sign former Ulster winger Rory Scholes

24-year-old arrives at Sportsground for 2017/18 season after year with Edinburgh
Connacht have signed winger Rory Scholes from Edinburgh. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Connacht have signed former Ulster winger Rory Scholes for the 2017/18 season.

24-year-old Scholes, who made nine appearances for Ireland Under-20s in 2013, joins the province from Edinburgh.

Scholes scored five tries in 24 Ulster appearances, but featured just 11 times during his one-year stint in the Scottish capital.

On his move to Galway, Scholes said: “I am delighted to be joining Connacht ahead of the new season, particularly with an exciting new coaching team in place. I am looking forward to running out in the Sportsground and playing my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the province.”

On the province’s latest summer signing, assistant coach Nigel Carolan said: “We are delighted to have Rory Scholes on board for the coming season. Rory is an exciting player and he will add further quality to our squad for the season ahead.”

