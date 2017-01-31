Connacht secondrow Ben Marshall forced to retire at 26-years-old

Connacht secondrow Ben Marshall has been forced ro retire from professional rugby on medical advice following a concussion injury.

The 26-year-old, a Leinster academy graduate, joined the Pro 12 champions at the start of the 2015/6 season.

However his spell at the Sportsground was hampered by injury problems and he was limited to just five first team appearances.

And now Marshall, who made 20 appearances for Leinster before his move to Galway, has called a premature end on his playing career, he said: “Unfortunately, my time as a player has come to an end earlier than I would have wished. It has been a difficult time not being able to play since the injury but having had some time away from the game, I can appreciate how fortunate I’ve also been in my career.

“Special thanks have to be extended to my teammates and friends, from schoolboy through to professional level. We have shared many highlights that I will carry with me for years to come, and it is the quiet camaraderie of the dressing room that I will miss the most.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the Connacht head physio Garrett Coughlan and the medical team who have given me wonderful care and support over the past eleven months.

“I am looking forward to continuing in my financial studies and the new career path that is ahead of me, but I will always be appreciative of the lessons that Willie (Ruane) and Pat (Lam) taught me during my time at Connacht Rugby.”

On Marshall’s retirement, outgoing Connacht boss Pat Lam said: “Ben was unfortunate through injury during his time at Connacht Rugby but we always saw his professional attitude shine through on and off the pitch.

“He is an excellent team man who has achieved a lot in the game from a very young age and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve great things in his business and life pursuits going forward. He will have a support system and friends for life from his time in rugby and we wish him well for the future.”