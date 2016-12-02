Connacht’s South African outhalf Marnitz Boshoff gets first start

Matt Healy is back after injury as Benetton Treviso travel to the Sportsground

Updated: 32 minutes ago
John O'Sullivan

Marnitz Boshoff starts in the 10 jersey for Connacht this weekend. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Marnitz Boshoff starts in the 10 jersey for Connacht this weekend. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Connacht v Benetton Treviso, Sportsground (3.0)

Connacht’s South African Marnitz Boshoff gets a first start for the province, Matt Healy is back after injury, Tiernan O’Halloran returns from a two try performance against Canada in the November series while flanker Nepia Fox-Matamua is another to ease himself back into the walk-on team.

Rory Parata is in line to make a first appearance of the season off the bench. The home side may be without their international contingent but coach Pat Lam can still field a strong side and is looking to kick on from the victory over the Cardiff Blues in the last round of matches.

He said: “We know we are expected to win this game against Treviso but we can only do that on the back of solid preparation. It’s been a good week together as a squad and we’re excited to get out there to fight for more vital points before attention turns to Champions Cup rugby.”

Treviso are without a win in the last five Guinness Pro12 matches and haven’t won on the road in two years; it is four seasons since the Italian side last won a game in Galway. 

Even in the absence of Niyi Adeolokun Connacht possess great pace in the back three, in Bundee Aki a game winner and provided the pack provide a reasonable platform they should ease out to a bonus point victory.  

Connacht: T O’Halloran: C Kelleher,  B Aki, S Ili,  M Healy; M Boshoff,  J Cooney, D Buckley, T McCartney, C Carey; Q Roux, J Cannon; N Fox-Matamua, J Heenan, J Muldoon (capt). Replacements: D Heffernan, JP Cooney, D Robertson-McCoy, S O’Brien, E McKeon, C Blade, J Carty, R Parata.

Benetton Treviso: D Odiete, A Esposito, M Tagicakibau, A Sgarbi (capt), L Sperandio; I McKinley, T Tebaldi; A De Marchi, D Giazzon, S Ferrari; M Lazzaroni, M Fuser; A Steyn, R Santamaria, M Barbini. Replacements: L Bigi, F Zani, M Zanusso, N Quaglio, V Flammini, E Gori, T Allan, A Pratichetti.

Referee: I Davies (Wales).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.