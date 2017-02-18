Connacht’s bright start fizzles out as bonus point proves beyond them

Connacht 14 Dragons 9

Connacht survived a tough encounter against the Newport Gwent Dragons at the Sportsground to maintain their hunt for a Pro 12 top six spot, but ultimately they will be disappointed not to have secured a bonus point.

Connacht had led 14-3 at half-time, having scored two tries in the opening quarter, but they failed to turn countless opportunities into scores and were forced to fight to the finish to secure victory.

A bonus-point win had looked promising when fullback Tiernan O’Halloran scampered across the line in the fifth minute after Matt Healy had collected a long pass on the left wing. Centre Craig Ronaldson, on kicking duty for the first time since returning from injury, added the conversion to put Connacht in front.

Nine minutes later Connacht had grabbed another after prop Denis Buckley turned over possession inside their own half. O’Halloran and Niyi Adeolokun took play inside the Dragons 22 and alert scrumhalf Caolin Blade snaffled possession to dash through for the second, with Ronaldson again converting.

However, Connacht were not to score again, despite creating several clear-cut chances, and that failure gave the visitors hope as they lifted their game in the second half. They fought back with a penalty from replacement outhalf Angus O’Brien to narrow the deficit to 14-6, and when when he added another after 51 minutes, Connacht found themselves just a score in front, having dominated possession and territory.

Connacht spurned a kickable penalty for touch, but just yards from the line they were penalised for a maul infringement and the opportunity was lost, while at the other end Healy stopped a certain try when Sean O’Brien turned over possession to relieve the pressure.

Eventually Connacht looked to have put the game out of reach in the 77th minute when replacement scrumhalf John Cooney touched down from Healy’s chip ahead, but he was denied after the TMO ruled him offside.

ADVERTISEMENT

CONNACHT: O’Halloran; Adeolokun, Farrell, Ronaldson, Healy; Carty, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Bealham; Dillane, Roux; O’Brien, Heenan, Muldoon.

Replacements: J Cooney for Blade, McCartney for Heffernan ( both 57 mins), Fox-Matamua for Dillane (63 mins), Cannon for Roux (69 mins) Parata for Ronaldson (77 mins), J Cooney for Bealham (78 mins). Not used: Loughney, Crosbie.

NEWPORT GWENT DRAGONS: Prydie; Hughes, Morgan, Warren, Howard; D Jones, Knoyle; Hobbs, Dee, B Harris; Crosswell, Landman; Griffiths, Cudd, Evans.

Replacements: O’Brien for D Jones (15 mins), Hill for Landman (41 mins), T. Davies for Hobbs, Fairbrother for B Harris (both 61 mins), Beard for Morgan (68 mins), Pretorius for Knoyle, Keddie for Griffiths (both 77 mins). Not used: D Harris.

Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales).