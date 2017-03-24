Connacht need to break new ground at Scotstoun

Glasgow Warriors v Connacht, Scotstoun, Saturday, 5.15, live on Sky Sports 2

To win a fifth match in succession Connacht will have to do something they have never managed before, namely winning a match at Saturday’s venue. Coach, Pat Lam admitted: “All our games with Glasgow are challenging, particularly in Scotstoun where we have never won.

“But that chance to create a bit of history just adds to the excitement for us. We know there is little room for error as we look towards the business end of the season but all we can do is focus on the next job.”

The Irish province is on a four-match winning streak and with the exception of Irish internationals Ultan Dillane and Matt Healy, both injured, field a strong team. Josh Rowland is set to make his competitive debut off the bench.

International contingent

Their hosts include the Six Nations player of the tournament for a second consecutive season, Scottish fullback Stuart Hogg, but in comparison to the visitors are a little underpowered when it comes to their international contingent.

They’ll still be a tough prospect at home but if Connacht can get some decent ball they have the pace and quality in the three-quarter line to score tries, particularly on the quick, artificial surface.

Glasgow gave Connacht a hammering in the opening game of the season but this game should be a great deal closer and Lam’s side should be in with a decent chance of that historic first win.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: S Hogg; S Lamont, N Grigg, P Horne (capt), R Hughes; F Russell, A Price; A Allan, C Flynn, S Puafisi; T Swinson, B Alainu’uese; R Harley, M Smith, A Ashe.

Replacements: F Brown, G Reid, D Rae, S Cummings, L Wynne, G Horne, A Dunbar, P Murchie.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; N Adeolokun, B Aki, C Ronaldson, S Ili; J Carty, K Marmion; D Buckley, T McCartney, F Bealham; Q Roux, A Browne; S O’Brien, J Heenan, J Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: D Heffernan, R Loughney, D Robertson McCoy, J Cannon, N Dawai, J Cooney, T Farrell, J Rowland.

Referee: I Davies (Wales).