Connacht make six changes in hope of preventing third straight loss

Head coach Pat Lam has made a number of changes to the team to face Zebre in Italy

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Connacht are looking for a first Pro12 win of the new season. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Connacht are looking for a first Pro12 win of the new season. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made six personnel changes to the side that lined out against Ospreys at the Sportsground last weekend for Saturday’s match against Zebre. The first away game of the season.

Bundee Aki and Eoin Griffin swap positions in midfield while 22-year-old Cian Kelleher starts on the wing after making his Connacht debut at fullback in the opening day defeat to Glasgow. Caolin Blade is also reintroduced at scrum half.

Up front, Denis Buckley returns from injury at loose head prop while JP Cooney starts at tighthead in the absence of Finlay Bealham - who misses out through illness this week. There is a new second row partnership of Lewis Stevenson and Andrew Browne.

Irish internationals Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Matt Healy are all included among the replacements while prop Conor Carey is in line to make his Connacht debut.

Commenting on the upcoming game, Pat Lam said:

“Zebre are a team we know well having played them 12 times in the past four seasons. Our good record against them is due the respect we give them in our preparation and this week has been no different. With this being their first game home game of the season, we understand the tough challenge ahead of us on Saturday.

“Despite the injuries and changes in personnel, our focus has been on continued improvement throughout our game and our roles. We’re looking forward to taking another step up in our performance tomorrow.”

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Eoin Griffin, Cian Kelleher; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, JP Cooney; Lewis Stevenson, Andrew Browne; Eoin McKeon, James Connolly, John Muldoon (captain).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ronan Loughney, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Rory Moloney, Kieran Marmion, Shane O’Leary, Matt Healy.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.