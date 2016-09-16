Connacht make six changes in hope of preventing third straight loss

Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made six personnel changes to the side that lined out against Ospreys at the Sportsground last weekend for Saturday’s match against Zebre. The first away game of the season.

Bundee Aki and Eoin Griffin swap positions in midfield while 22-year-old Cian Kelleher starts on the wing after making his Connacht debut at fullback in the opening day defeat to Glasgow. Caolin Blade is also reintroduced at scrum half.

Up front, Denis Buckley returns from injury at loose head prop while JP Cooney starts at tighthead in the absence of Finlay Bealham - who misses out through illness this week. There is a new second row partnership of Lewis Stevenson and Andrew Browne.

Irish internationals Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Matt Healy are all included among the replacements while prop Conor Carey is in line to make his Connacht debut.

Commenting on the upcoming game, Pat Lam said:

“Zebre are a team we know well having played them 12 times in the past four seasons. Our good record against them is due the respect we give them in our preparation and this week has been no different. With this being their first game home game of the season, we understand the tough challenge ahead of us on Saturday.

“Despite the injuries and changes in personnel, our focus has been on continued improvement throughout our game and our roles. We’re looking forward to taking another step up in our performance tomorrow.”

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Eoin Griffin, Cian Kelleher; Jack Carty, Caolin Blade; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, JP Cooney; Lewis Stevenson, Andrew Browne; Eoin McKeon, James Connolly, John Muldoon (captain).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ronan Loughney, Conor Carey, Ultan Dillane, Rory Moloney, Kieran Marmion, Shane O’Leary, Matt Healy.