Connacht make 10 changes for Glasgow challenge

Connacht head coach Pat Lam has made 10 changes his team to play Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland internationals Tiernan O’Halloran and Kieran Marmion return to take their place in the backline with Jack Carty restored at outhalf.

Craig Ronaldson partners Bundee Aki in midfield while Niyi Adeolokun and Stacey Ili continue on the wings.

Up front, Denis Buckley and Finlay Bealham pack down in the front row with hooker Tom McCartney. The second row partnership is made up of Quinn Roux and Andrew Browne, the Galway man marking his 150th appearance for the province.

Sean O’Brien, Jake Heenan and captain John Muldoon all return to make up the back row.

From the bench, Ireland sevens player Josh Rowland is in line to make his first appearance for Connacht having recovered from a long-term ankle injury.

Commenting on the upcoming game, Pat Lam said:

“We’re hugely excited to be back playing this weekend and in such a big game with vital points needed by both teams.

“All our games with Glasgow are challenging, particularly in Scotstoun where we have never won. But that chance to create a bit of history just adds to the excitement for us. We know there is little room for error as we look towards the business end of the season but all we can do is focus on the next job at hand and our performance tomorrow afternoon.”

CONNACHT: Tiernan O’Halloran; Niyi Adeolokun, Bundee Aki, Craig Ronaldson, Stacey Ili; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham; Quinn Roux, Andrew Browne; Sean O’Brien, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (captain).

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ronan Loughney, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, James Cannon, Naulia Dawai, John Cooney, Tom Farrell, Josh Rowland.