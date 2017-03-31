Connacht bid to keep Champions Cup hopes alive at Zebre

Pat Lam makes five changes from side well beaten by Glasgow Warriors last weekend

Pat Lam has made five changes to his side for Saturday’s trip to play Zebre. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

Zebre v Connacht, Pro 12, Stadio Sergio Lanfranch, Saturday April 1st, 3.50 ko

With most eyes turned to the Champions Cup this weekend, Connacht travel to Italy as they bid to keep their hopes of qualifying for next year’s competition alive.

The Pro 12 champions’ European hopes were dealt a big blow last weekend as they were beaten 35-24 by Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

However Pat Lam’s side canclose the gap on those ahead of them as they take on Zebre in a rearranged fixture on Saturday.

Lam has made five changes to the side beaten in Scotland, with Ireland Sevens player Josh Rowland making his first Connacht start at fullback.

He replaces Tiernan O’Halloran, who along with Kieran Marmion is absent due to a scheduled rest week.

John Cooney replaces Marmion at nine, with Danie Poolman and Eoin McKeown also handed starts.

Ahead of the trip to Italy, Lam said: “We have had to make a few changes this week due to unfortunate niggles picked up in training. But we’re going over to Parma with a clear game plan. We are fully focused on putting in a performance against Zebre that will get us the points on offer.”

Connacht: Josh Rowland, Danie Poolman, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Stacey Ili, Jack Carty, John Cooney, Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, Finlay Bealham, Quinn Roux, Andrew Browne, Sean O’Brien, Eoin McKeon, John Muldoon. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ivan Soroka, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, James Cannon, Eoghan Masterson, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Eoin Griffin.

